A cat (but no ordinary cat) is kidnapped, and Moscow holds its collective breath

Late that afternoon, the museum got word of the unthinkable: A woman working in an office nearby had seen a fair-haired woman she didn’t recognize pick Begemot up from where he was napping in the sun on the stoop of a pharmacy. The fair-haired woman walked with Begemot in her arms toward the Mayakovsky metro station, where the observer lost her trail. (Since this is a literary tale, it’s worth noting that the metro station is named after the poet Vladimir Mayakovsky, who once wrote about “the old man with scrawny black cats.”)