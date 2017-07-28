Russia seizes U.S. Embassy properties in Moscow, orders a reduction of American diplomats

The Kremlin on Friday ordered the United States to reduce the number of American diplomats in retaliation for a new Russian sanctions bill passed this week in the U.S. Congress.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying the number of American diplomats in the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and its four consulates across the country should be reduced to 455, the same as the number of Russian diplomats currently serving in the U.S., by Sept. 1.

The ministry also seized two American diplomatic properties, including cottages just outside Moscow’s city center and a warehouse facility in Moscow.

The Kremlin decided not to wait for President Trump’s signature on the bill, which the Senate passed yesterday, because it did not expect that the final version will be softer, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said in a conference call Friday.

Asked if Putin approved the measure, Dmitry Peskov said "such measures are impossible without the president’s authorization."

The decision came less than 24 hours after Putin accused the U.S. lawmakers of “insolence” in a press conference in Finland.

“We are behaving in a very restrained and patient way, but at some moment we will need to respond,” Putin told reporters after meeting with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinistö.

“It’s impossible to endlessly tolerate this kind of insolence toward our country,” Putin said, according to media reports “This practice is unacceptable. It destroys international relations and international law.”

