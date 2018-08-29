With his approval rating falling and street protests rising, Putin backtracks on pension reform

Navalny became Putin’s main political foe last year after organizing the biggest anti-government protest since Putin came to power in 2000. On Tuesday, a Moscow court sentenced Navalny to 30 days in jail for violations stemming from protests last January, a move his supporters said was designed to keep him off the streets for the Sept. 9 demonstrations. It is the second time Navalny has been given 30 days in jail for organizing demonstrations against the Kremlin.