Russia takes steps to punish prison torture after brutal beating captured on video

In Voronezh, an industrial city about 330 miles south of Moscow, police launched an internal investigation into two police officers accused of torturing students who were suspected of stealing a mobile phone at a party. According to the students’ complaints, on May 26, an officer put a plastic bag filled with ammonia over the head of one of the suspects, while the other officer stepped on the chain attached to the suspect’s hand cuffs. The students’ screams could be heard throughout the building, but apparently no other employees paid attention.