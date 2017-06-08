British voters go to the polls to choose new government

Voters across Britain headed to the polls Thursday to choose their next leader in an election that has been marred by terrorist attacks and will also decide what the country's future outside the European Union looks like.

Election booths opened at 7 a.m. nationwide and lines formed early in many parts of the country. But many voters said they had only just decided whom to vote for, and the decision had not come easily.

"I was 50/50 between Conservative and Labor," said 22-year-old Joe Johnson, who was voting in north London. "But I read their manifestos yesterday and a lot of the Labor policies are not relevant to me. I think the Conservatives are there to get the job done."

Britain's withdrawal from the EU — colloquially known as Brexit — was seen as a crucial issue on voters' minds when the snap election was called on April 18 by Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May. It rapidly faded into the background as the weeks went by and the cities of London and Manchester were rocked by terrorist attacks that killed a total of 30 people and injured dozens. Both incidents caused a temporary halt to campaigning and brought debates over security and police numbers to the forefront. Social welfare issues around the funding of the National Health Service, university tuition fees and paying for social care in old age also became the heated topics voters seemed to actually want to debate.

Opposition Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn was initially virtually written off by much of the British press who felt he lacked the leadership skills to win over the public and was presiding over a deeply divided party that couldn’t decide among themselves if they supported him.

However, he attracted large crowds at his election rallies — including much-coveted younger voters — and made pledges to make the country work "for the many, not the few."

May, by contrast, was accused of running a lackluster campaign and appearing awkward in interviews, repeatedly trying to make the election about the strong leadership she could provide, without wanting to be drawn into specifics about her Brexit plan.

This left many voters feeling indecisive and uninspired about whom to support.

"I'm not a Corbyn fan," said hairdresser Natasha Simon, 40, who said she voted Labor on Thursday more because she liked her local candidate than because of the Labor leader. "I don't know how to feel. Theresa May is decisive and she gets her point across. I think she's good."

Polls show May's lead against Corbyn narrowed significantly in recent weeks, but analysts were still unsure that the Labor Party would be able to mobilize enough young voters to cast a ballot or if support would be spread across the country widely enough to translate into seats in Parliament.

"It's not just about whether they vote, but also where they vote," said Tim Bale, politics professor at Queen Mary University of London. "If Labor votes pile up in safe Labor seats, they won't be able to convert a better vote share into a seat share."

That didn't deter some voters from enthusiastically supporting the Labor Party in the hope it could defy the odds.

"I'm backing Corbyn, I'm voting Labor," said lecturer Rahul Patel, 58, who was casting a ballot in south London. "Every vote counts. We need to get the young people out because they're going to make a difference."

Patel said he wasn't surprised that Brexit had become less of an issue as the campaign wore on because he believed that, at its core, Europe was more symbolic than symptomatic of people's frustrations.

“Brexit was about people saying they want back control — you can't decide my life, my NHS, my job, etc. It was about the hurt, the anger of people who felt let down over years," he said. "This election has come back to all those issues — it's about housing, education, the economy, the NHS. Those are the four buttons that people want to talk about."

The prime minister the country wakes up to on Friday morning will have a huge job ahead beyond dealing with domestic issues and security. They will also be responsible for spearheading at least two years of lengthy divorce negotiations with Britain's European neighbors which are due to begin on June 19 and likely to be fraught.

On Thursday morning, May voted alongside her husband, Philip, in her Maidenhead constituency, a predominantly middle class town west of London. She smiled at reporters and greeted them with an upbeat “hello,” but remained tight-lipped otherwise about how she felt the votes would fall.

A fathers’ rights protester was there to greet her, along with his mother, who was dressed up as Elmo from “Sesame Street.”

Meanwhile Corbyn voted at a primary school in his north London constituency of Islington North, a Labor stronghold where he has held power since 1983. He gave reporters a thumbs-up as he left the polling station.

“Thank you very much, all of you, for coming here today,” he said. “It's a day of our democracy. I've just voted. I'm very proud of our campaign. Thank you very much."

Leaders of the other major parties — the Liberal Democrats, UK Independence Party and Green — also struck an upbeat tone while casting their vote, some braving blustery, wet weather.

Many schools were shuttered to act as polling booths but in some parts of the country more inventive methods were used to enable voters to cast their votes. In Liverpool it was a gym, in North Yorkshire it was a train carriage, in Somerset a farm store was transformed into a polling station.

Polls close at 10 p.m. GMT and the first results are expected to start rolling in about an hour later.