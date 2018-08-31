Alexander Zakharchenko, Ukrainian separatist leader, killed in explosion

Ukrainian government troops have been fighting the separatist troops, which are aided and supported by the Kremlin, in a four-year war that has claimed more than 10,000 lives and displaced 1.2 million Ukrainians. The Kremlin has denied sending troops to support the rebel militias and claims the fighting is a civil war that erupted after an illegal power grab in Kiev. The separatist governments said they want independence from Ukraine and closer ties with Russia, while the Ukrainian government has signed an association and trade agreement with the European Union.