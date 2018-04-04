Tensions flare in Brazil as Supreme Court debates whether to throw former President Lula in prison

The possible imprisonment of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva — who leads presidential election polls — caused street protests and heightened tensions Wednesday as the country's top court weighed his fate.
The Supreme Court is debating Lula's petition to stay out of prison while he continues to appeal a conviction for corruption. Its decision could reshape the presidential election and potentially throw Brazil into greater turmoil.
Once wildly popular after his two terms as president from 2003 to 2011, Lula has become a more polarizing figure amid a massive corruption scandal that has left Brazilians frustrated with the political class.
Earlier this month during a political tour of the country, Lula's caravan was the target of protests, and there were reports that one of the buses in the caravan was hit by gunfire. Yet he remains popular, and polls show he could win the presidency again.
Lula was convicted last July of accepting $1.2 million in bribes from contractor OAS, which prosecutors said was used to buy and renovate a luxury penthouse apartment in the seaside town of Guaruja. Prosecutors claimed that in return Lula helped the construction firm win contracts with Petrobras, the state-run oil giant.
The former president was initially sentenced to 9½ years in prison, a term that was increased to 12 years and 1 month when his conviction was upheld in January.
Because his initial appeal was unanimously rejected, his legal team had limited options to keep him out of prison while the appeals process continued. If the vote had been a split decision of 2 to 1, Lula's lawyers could have filed a motion for reconsideration, so that three other judges would hear the case. Instead, they requested a writ of habeas corpus, which would keep Lula out of prison until the appeals process is exhausted.
A second appeal was rejected at the end of March, and Lula could have been jailed then, but the court decided his habeas corpus request should be heard first.
Lula has always maintained his innocence and contends that the case, as well as other corruption charges he faces, are politically motivated. While he continues to lead opinion polls in October's presidential election, with 37% in one recent survey, his conviction could disqualify him.
Brazil's Clean Slate Law prohibits anyone who has had his "mandate" revoked from seeking elected office for eight years. That applies, for example, to those convicted by a panel of judges or someone who resigned office to avoid being impeached. Lula, whose conviction was unanimously upheld by a three-judge panel, would not be able to run for office again until he's 80.
But that didn't stop his Workers' Party from announcing in January that it would register Lula as its presidential candidate in August. He has since been on a pre-candidacy caravan campaign across the country.
Once Lula is a registered candidate, the electoral court will decide whether he is eligible to run. The deadline for the court's final decision on candidate eligibility is Sept. 17.
