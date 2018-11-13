U.K. and EU negotiators reach draft agreement on ‘Brexit’ deal, reports say

British and Irish media say U.K. and European Union negotiators have reached a draft agreement on a proposed “Brexit” deal to resolve the main outstanding issue of the Irish border.
Irish national broadcaster RTE says the two sides have agreed on proposals to keep the border free of customs posts and other obstacles.
British media say the Cabinet will consider whether to agree to it at a special meeting on Wednesday. Downing Street did not immediately confirm the meeting.
Prime Minister Theresa May told the Cabinet earlier Tuesday that “a small number of issues” remained to be dealt with.
Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, and Britain is keen to seal a deal this fall.
If the U.K. Cabinet backs a deal, it will then need approval from all 28 EU nations and from the British and European parliaments.