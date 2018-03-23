China announces retaliatory tariffs on 128 U.S. products, including California wine, almonds

The Chinese tariffs would first hit U.S. products such as avocados and nuts, with 15% tariffs. Beijing, if officials deemed it worthwhile, could also place 25% tariffs on American-made goods such as pork and aluminum. Friday's statement did not indicate a specific date the tariffs would go into effect, but noted businesses had until March 31 to offer opinions. It said officials would "take legal action within the framework of the World Trade Organization."