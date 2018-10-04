These young people are fighting for the Democratic Republic of Congo to live up to its name

The August announcement that he would not be a candidate was a welcome surprise, but the opposition is unsatisfied with plans for the vote. They want the electoral commission to cancel plans to use electronic voting machines they fear could be used for fraud, and also to reverse decisions disqualifying the most formidable opposition candidates. The political instability has already fueled violence across the country, and an election seen as illegitimate could further fan the flames of conflict and destabilize the entire region.