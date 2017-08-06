Fire strikes another tower in the Dubai Marina

A fire has struck another high-rise tower in the Dubai Marina, just days after a blaze struck one of the world's tallest residential towers in the same neighborhood.

Witnesses said firefighters had already begun spraying water inside the tower Sunday.

Emergency officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Early on Friday, a blaze hit the 86-story Torch Tower nearby. It was the second time in two years that the more than 1,100-foot tower has been ravaged by fire. The Torch, located in Dubai's popular waterfront Marina district, also caught fire in February 2015. There were no major casualties reported in either blaze.