Airliner crashes in northern Mexico; no deaths, 37 injured

An Aeromexico airliner crashed after taking off in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday, but the state's governor said there were no deaths in the accident.
A Mexican official said 37 people suffered only slight injuries in the crash.
The director of the Durango state civil defense office told Foro TV that "the most seriously injured is the pilot." Israel Solano Mejia said that "the majority of passengers left [the plane] under their own power."
The civil defense office of Durango state said the plane came down in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango. The office published photos of a smoking but seemingly relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field. Lines of ambulances were waiting at the accident site.
Durango Gov. Jose Aispuro wrote in his Twitter account that "it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident."
Gerardo Ruiz Esparza, head of Mexico's Transport Department, said that "the plane fell upon takeoff."
But officials and witnesses differed on whether the plane fell shortly after takeoff or ran off the runway without really gaining altitude. They agree the plane was trying to take off during a storm.
Esparza said there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard.
Aeromexico said the incident involved an Embraer 190 plane with a capacity of 100 passengers on a flight from Durango to Mexico City.
