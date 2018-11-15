As Ebola spreads, U.S. won’t enter Congo war zone

No U.S. citizens are working in the outbreak zone, but staff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Agency for International Development are in Kinshasa, the capital, about 1,000 miles away. Additional personnel are working in neighboring countries. Whether to deploy personnel to the heart of the outbreak is a continuing debate within the administration. A few seasoned Ebola experts from the CDC were withdrawn from Beni in late August after an attack by an armed group against a Congolese military location along a road close to where the team was traveling, according to a senior U.S. Embassy official in Congo. No U.S. government personnel or other Ebola responders were targeted or in the immediate area of that attack.