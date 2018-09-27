Egypt revives long-stalled effort to renovate pyramids as tourism rebounds

A decade-long effort to renovate the site of the pyramids had halted abruptly after the 2011 political revolution, as tourism revenue across Egypt plunged. Members of Egypt’s new government said in 2016 that work had resumed, overseen by Queen, a security and hospitality services company with ties to the armed forces. Officials have said they will contract with private companies to maintain, secure and clean the area, an idea that has been mostly applauded by archaeologists and tourism operators, many of whom have lost faith in the state’s ability to run the site.