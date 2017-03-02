Fillon's presidential bid in France is hit by campaign defections

French conservative Francois Fillon's presidential bid is hitting new trouble, with more defections from his campaign because of pending corruption charges against him.

The campaign treasurer and three legislators from his Republicans party announced Thursday they are quitting his campaign amid growing pressure for Fillon to step down in favor of someone else.

Treasurer Gilles Boyer tweeted his departure, while legislators Benoist Apparu, Edouard Philippe and Christophe Bechu said in a statement that the campaign has taken a turn "incompatible" with their political vision.

They're particularly angry that Fillon initially said he would step down if charged, but decided Wednesday to maintain his candidacy even though he's been summoned to face charges March 15.

Fillon denies the accusations, which center on allegations that he arranged taxpayer-funded jobs for his family that they never performed.

Others are also reportedly quitting the campaign, mainly those who supported staunchly conservative Fillon's more moderate rival Alain Juppe in last year's primary. Juppe was runner-up, but has said he doesn't want to run in Fillon's place.

Fillon's supporters, meanwhile, plan a rally near the Eiffel Tower on Sunday that they hope will help hold the campaign together.