4 die as clashes continue at border of Gaza Strip and Israel

Four people were killed, including a 15-year-old boy, in the fourth consecutive week of protests organized by the Islamist militant group Hamas along the border between the Gaza Strip, which it controls, and Israel.
The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported 96 injured. The boy, Mohammed Ayyoub, was fatally shot while near the Jabalya refugee camp, and died about two hours later. Palestinians officials said the other fatalities, all men in their 20s, were killed by live fire from the Israeli army.
The Israeli army said that approximately 3,000 Palestinians took place in Friday's demonstrations. It had not yet released a statement on the deaths Friday.
The demonstration was the fourth of six protests — organized under the rubric "Great March of Return" — that are scheduled to last for two more weeks and culminate in a massive march on the fence that divides the two territories.
Palestinian sources estimated the number of participants on Friday at about 4,500. The number of protesters in this week's demonstration was dramatically lower than in previous marches. Estimates of those crowds have ranged from 10,000 to 30,000.
Friday's march was dedicated to Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, and some protesters brandished bilingual Hebrew-Arabic banners reading "Our prisoners are our number one priority."
The Israeli army accused demonstrators of "attempting to approach the security infrastructures, burning tires adjacent to it and attempting to fly kites with burning items attached to them." Several kites crossed into Israel and were extinguished upon landing.
The army posted pictures of a few burning kites, including one decorated with the Nazi symbol of a swastika.
In anticipation of possible rioting, Israeli security forces dropped leaflets over Gaza on Friday morning warning residents against using violence against Israeli civilians and soldiers, as well as causing any damage to the border fence.
"You are participating in violent disturbances," the leaflets read, in Arabic. "Hamas is taking advantage of you to carry out terrorist attacks. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are prepared for any scenario. Stay away from the fence and do not attempt to damage it."
The Israeli army alleged in a statement that Hamas has used the protests "to cover terrorist acts against Israel's security infrastructure and IDF forces." The army warned that it would "not allow an attack on security infrastructure and the fence that protects Israeli citizens."
Thirty-four Palestinians have been killed in the weekly clashes since they started on March 30.
Israel has yet to release the results of its investigation into the April 6 death of Yasser Murtaja, 30, a Palestinian photographer who was fatally shot while wearing a vest emblazoned with the word "PRESS."
On Friday, an Israeli army spokesman said that "the circumstances in which the journalist was allegedly hit by IDF gunfire are currently under investigation."
Last week, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Murtaja had been a Hamas militant, but released no evidence to support the claim.
Asked for supporting material this week, David Keyes, Netanyahu's spokesman for the foreign media, replied "Murtaja was 100% a Hamas officer. I saw the intelligence myself. There is not a scintilla of doubt."
Palestinian media in the West Bank, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, have reported on numerous attempts to quell the protests, in particular by the Egyptian government. Gaza, an enclave of about 2 million people, is bordered by Egypt, Israel and the Mediterranean Sea.
It has been isolated by a siege almost continuously since 2007, when Hamas, considered a terrorist group by most of the world, wrenched control of the Gaza Strip from the Palestinian government in a bloody coup.
Hamas' organizing committee says the marches will not stop before May 15, the day on which Palestinians commemorate the "Nakba," or catastrophe, which is how they refer to the date on the Gregorian calendar when Israel declared independence.
Israel celebrated its Independence Day on Thursday, in accordance with the Hebrew calendar.
Special correspondents Alouf and Tarnopolsky reported from Khan Younis and Jerusalem, respectively.