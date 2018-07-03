Pressure mounts as Germany's Merkel fine-tunes immigration compromise

Facing a potential insurrection from Horst Seehofer, her interior minister and leader of her Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, or CSU, Merkel agreed that migrants no longer will be able to enter Germany from Austria without any checks, that they will be processed in "transit centers" at the border and that an agreement would be made with Austria in the event that migrants ineligible for asylum are not accepted back by the European Union countries where they first arrived.