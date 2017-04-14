World

Good Friday services around the world

Christians around the world are marking Holy Week, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, leading up to celebrating his resurrection on Easter.

London, England: The Wintershall Players perform 'The Passion of Jesus' in front of crowds on Good Friday in Trafalgar Square. Good Friday is a Christian holiday preceding Easter Sunday which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

London, England: A re-enactment of the Passion of Jesus Christ is performed at Trafalgar Square to mark Good Friday.

Jerusalem: Christian pilgrims light candles inside the Holy Sepulchre church during Good Friday.

Jerusalem: Christian pilgrims carry a wooden cross along the Via Dolorosa (Way of Suffering) in Jerusalems Old City during the Good Friday procession.

Jerusalem: A worshipper carries a wooden cross passing Israeli Police during the Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa in the Old City.

Vatican: Pope Francis lies down in prayer during the Good Friday Passion of Christ Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica.

Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic: Actors perform 'The Passion Of Christ' re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the Good Friday.

Castro Urdiales, Spain: Actors perform 'The Passion Of Christ', the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, on the Good Friday in the village of Castro Urdiales.

Ferrol, Spain: Penitents take part in the Procession of the Santo Encuentro (Holy Meeting) as part of Good Friday celebrations.

Skopje, Macedonia: An Orthodox man kisses an icon during the Good Friday processions at the St Clement Cathedral.

Gracanica, Kosovo: A young boy holds a candle and prays during a service for Easter at the Gracanica medieval monastery.

Qraiyeh, Lebanon: Lebanese Christians take part in a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during the Good Friday procession in the southern village of Qraiyeh.

Sofia, Bulgaria: Bulgarian East-Orthodox believer prays in front of a wooden crucifix during a Good Friday service at Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

Juba, South Sudan: Actors perform the roles of Jesus Christ and virgin Mary during the Good Friday procession ahead of Easter.

Gauhati, India: Christian devotees reenact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday.

Boac, Philippines: A Filipino portraying Jesus Christ carries a wooden cross next to 'Morions' (masked penitents) during the Good Friday re-enactment of the Passion of Christ.

