Good Friday services around the world

Christians around the world are marking Holy Week, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, leading up to celebrating his resurrection on Easter.

(Jack Taylor / Getty Images)

London, England: The Wintershall Players perform 'The Passion of Jesus' in front of crowds on Good Friday in Trafalgar Square. Good Friday is a Christian holiday preceding Easter Sunday which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

(WILL OLIVER / EPA)

London, England: A re-enactment of the Passion of Jesus Christ is performed at Trafalgar Square to mark Good Friday.

(Dan Balilty / Associated Press)

Jerusalem: Christian pilgrims light candles inside the Holy Sepulchre church during Good Friday.

(THOMAS COEX / AFP/Getty Images)

Jerusalem: Christian pilgrims carry a wooden cross along the Via Dolorosa (Way of Suffering) in Jerusalems Old City during the Good Friday procession.

(ATEF SAFADI / EPA)

Jerusalem: A worshipper carries a wooden cross passing Israeli Police during the Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa in the Old City.

(Gregorio Borgia / Associated Press)

Vatican: Pope Francis lies down in prayer during the Good Friday Passion of Christ Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica.

(MARTIN DIVISEK / EPA)

Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic: Actors perform 'The Passion Of Christ' re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the Good Friday.

(Pedro Puente Hoyos / EPA)

Castro Urdiales, Spain: Actors perform 'The Passion Of Christ', the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, on the Good Friday in the village of Castro Urdiales.

(KIKO DELGADO / EPA)

Ferrol, Spain: Penitents take part in the Procession of the Santo Encuentro (Holy Meeting) as part of Good Friday celebrations.

(ROBERT ATANASOVSKI / AFP / Getty Images)

Skopje, Macedonia: An Orthodox man kisses an icon during the Good Friday processions at the St Clement Cathedral.

(ARMEND NIMANI / AFP / Getty Images)

Gracanica, Kosovo: A young boy holds a candle and prays during a service for Easter at the Gracanica medieval monastery.

(MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/ AFP /Getty Images)

Qraiyeh, Lebanon: Lebanese Christians take part in a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during the Good Friday procession in the southern village of Qraiyeh.

(DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP/Getty Images)

Sofia, Bulgaria: Bulgarian East-Orthodox believer prays in front of a wooden crucifix during a Good Friday service at Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

(ALBERT GONZALEZ FARRAN / AFP / Getty Images)

Juba, South Sudan: Actors perform the roles of Jesus Christ and virgin Mary during the Good Friday procession ahead of Easter.

(Anupam Nath / Associated Press)

Gauhati, India: Christian devotees reenact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday.

(BASILIO H. SEPE / EPA)

Boac, Philippines: A Filipino portraying Jesus Christ carries a wooden cross next to 'Morions' (masked penitents) during the Good Friday re-enactment of the Passion of Christ.