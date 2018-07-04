Advertisement

Guatemala raises number of missing to 332 in volcano eruption

Jul 04, 2018 | 12:15 PM
| Guatemala City
Mamerto Vazquez searches for family members presumably killed by the eruption of the Volcano of Fire at his home buried in volcanic ash in San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala, on June 14. (Rodrigo Abd / Associated Press)

Authorities in Guatemala have raised by more than 130 the number of people officially missing from last month's deadly eruption of the Volcano of Fire.

The country's disaster agency said in a statement that the new figure is 332, up from 197 previously.

It said Wednesday that the revision followed a review of nearly 200,000 records and verifying lists of people living in shelters.

The Volcano of Fire is one of the region's most active, located to the southwest of Guatemala City.

Authorities have confirmed at least 113 deaths from the June 3 eruption, which sent superheated flows raging through small villages. Eighty-five bodies have been identified.

