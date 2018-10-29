Indonesia says survivors unlikely from Lion Air plane crash

A Lion Air plane crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Monday, likely killing all 189 people on board. The accident was a blow to the country's aviation safety record after the lifting of bans on its airlines by the European Union and U.S.
The search and rescue effort has recovered human remains, and based on their condition, one of its top officials said they're not expecting to find any survivors. More than 300 people, including soldiers, police and fishermen are involved in the grim search, retrieving aircraft debris and personal items such as a crumpled cellphone, ID cards, bags and photos from the seas northeast of Jakarta.
The accident involving a new plane has stunned Indonesia, and President Joko Widodo ordered the transport safety commission to investigate. He urged Indonesians to "keep on praying" as rescuers search for victims.
An air transport official, Novie Riyanto, said the flight was cleared to return to Jakarta after the pilot made a "return to base" request two to three minutes after taking off. It plunged into the sea about 10 minutes later. Weather conditions were normal but the aircraft had experienced a technical issue on its previous flight.
Lion Air said the jet, on a 1 hour and 10 minute flight to Pangkal Pinang on an island chain off Sumatra, was carrying 181 passengers, including one child and two babies, and eight crew members.
It said there were two foreigners on board the plane: its pilot, originally from New Delhi, and an Italian citizen.
Distraught friends and relatives prayed and hugged each other as they waited at Pangkal Pinang's airport and at a crisis center set up at Jakarta's airport. Indonesian TV broadcast pictures of a fuel slick and a debris field in the ocean.
At the search agency's headquarters in Jakarta, family members arrived, hoping desperately for news.
Feni, who uses a single name, said her soon-to-be-married sister was on the flight, planning to meet relatives in Pangkal Pinang.
"We are here to find any information about my younger sister, her fiance, her in-law to be and a friend of them," said Feni.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani also arrived at the agency and met with its chief, seeking information about 20 ministry staff who were on the flight after attending a ministry event in Jakarta. Photos circulating online showed the distraught minister trying to comfort stunned colleagues.
The search and rescue agency said the flight ended in waters off West Java that are 100 to 115 feet deep.
The agency's chief, Muhammad Syaugi, told a news conference that divers are trying to locate the wreckage.