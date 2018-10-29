Indonesia's Lion Air says it has lost contact with airplane

Indonesia's Lion Air said Monday that it has lost contact with a passenger jet flying from Jakarta to an island off Sumatra.
A search-and-rescue effort has been launched for the Boeing 737-800 plane, which departed Jakarta about 6:20 a.m. for Pangkal Pinang.
“We can confirm that one of our flights has lost contact,” said Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro. “Its position cannot be ascertained yet.”
A telegram from the National Search and Rescue Agency to the air force has requested assistance with the search of a location at sea off Java.
Data for Lion Air's Flight 610 on aircraft tracking website FlightAware ends just a few minutes following takeoff.
Lion Air is one of Indonesia's youngest and biggest airlines, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations.
In 2013, one of its Boeing 737-800 jets missed the runway while landing on the resort island of Bali, crashing into the sea without causing any fatalities among the 108 people on board.