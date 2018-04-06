Three killed by Israeli fire, dozens hurt in Gaza border protest

Three Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces Friday, in a second round of planned Palestinian protests on the border between Israel and Gaza.
The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that 250 people were wounded, five of them seriously, in the beleaguered Palestinian territory caught between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.
Palestinian sources report some 15,000 demonstrators rallying at five points along the border.
At least one Palestinian journalist, Yasser Mourthaja, was wounded in the clashes. He was photographed being taken from the clashes on a stretcher, still wearing his bulletproof vest, marked "PRESS."
A total of 19 Palestinians have died since protests began last Friday. More than 30,000 Gazans have participated in the protests.
The protests, dubbed the Great Return March, were said to involve more than 10,000 burning tires, which because of wind streams covered the Gaza Strip in thick, acrid black smoke. The wind direction left southern Israeli communities largely unaffected by the smoke.
Israeli army sources reported several thwarted Palestinian attempts to breach the fence that marks the border.
This week's demonstration is the second of six planned Friday protests organized by Hamas, the Islamist militia that rules the Gaza Strip, a part of the Palestinian Authority territory separated from the West Bank. The rallies are scheduled to culminate in a massive, popular effort to flatten the fence separating the blockaded strip from Israel on May 14, the date commemorating Israel's establishment 70 years ago, which Palestinians call Nakba, or catastrophe, day.
For Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by the United States, Europe and Israel, the rallies are an attempt to show force in the face of increasingly dire punitive measures exacted against it by the Palestinian Authority, such as severe restrictions on the flow of potable water and electricity into the strip, and the apathy of the Arab leadership.
Alongside Israeli flags burned in the Gaza protests, this week photographs of Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman were also set on fire, a commentary on the prince's visit to the United States this week, where, among other high profile meetings, he also engaged in highly visible encounters with the American Jewish community.
For the second Friday, Hamas' leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, made a rare public appearance, mingling among the crowds near the city of Khan Younis, at a safe distance from the fence itself.