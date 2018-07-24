Israeli military says it shot down Syrian jet that entered its airspace

The Israeli military said Tuesday it shot down a Syrian fighter jet that entered its airspace.
The military said it monitored the advance of the Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet and shot it down with a pair of Patriot missiles after it entered Israeli airspace by just over a mile.
It is only the second such incident along the border in 30 years.
The military said that there had been an increase in the internal fighting in Syria since the morning hours, including an increase in the activity of the Syrian Air Force.
It said the Israeli military was on high alert and would continue to protect its territory.