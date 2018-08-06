Advertisement

Highway explosion in Italy leaves at least 20 injured

By Associated Press
Aug 06, 2018 | 7:15 AM
| Milan, Italy
Highway explosion in Italy leaves at least 20 injured
The explosion on a highway in the outskirts of Bologna, Italy, was reportedly caused by an accident involving a truck that was transporting flammable substances and exploded upon impact. (Vigili Del Fuoco)

At least 20 people have been injured and a bridge has partially collapsed Monday following a major explosion on a highway near the northern city of Bologna, the Italian news agency ANSA says.

ANSA reported that the explosion was caused by an accident involving a truck that was transporting flammable substances, which exploded upon impact.

Advertisement

Italy's firefighters tweeted that they've sent multiple rescue and emergency squads, including one from their urban search and rescue team.

Italian private Sky TG24 reported that some of the injured people had been hit by flying glass when windows in nearby buildings exploded.
Advertisement
Advertisement