During the ups and downs of Ohtani's rookie season, his hometown in Japan watched with admiration and worry

The Angels will finish the season Sunday about 20 games out of first place in the American League West, and days later Ohtani, 24, is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair his right elbow. But the admiration and affection people of Oshu have for their favorite native son remain undiminished. There’s also a sense of local pride that the kind of youth baseball Ohtani played here — with its steadfast emphasis on discipline and sacrifice — helped make him the player he is today.