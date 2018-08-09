Rival Koreas to meet Monday to prepare for leaders' summit

The inter-Korean meeting on Monday will be held at Tongilgak, a North Korean-controlled building in the border village of Panmunjom. It wasn't clear who would attend the talks, but such meetings have typically been handled in the past by South Korea's unification minister and his counterpart in the North. It also wasn't clear when another summit might happen, but if the April 27 summit agreements are followed through, the leaders will likely meet in Pyongyang in the next couple of months.