Malta asks for help investigating car bombing of reporter who uncovered ties to 'Panama Papers'

Malta's home minister says his country has appealed to the FBI and to European forensic experts to help investigate the car bomb slaying of the country's leading investigative journalist.

In her crusade against corruption, Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, took on top politicians and other powerful Maltese, notably in recent years by uncovering their links to the misdeeds exposed in the so-called Panama Papers leak.

Ordinary Maltese called for a strike to demand that the perpetrators of Monday's bombing be found and brought to justice. Graffiti quoting the last words she wrote on her blog — "There are crooks everywhere you look" — popped up on the island Tuesday.

Some European Union lawmakers are pressing for closer scrutiny of the tiny nation in the Mediterranean Sea, a member of the EU that is considered a banking haven.