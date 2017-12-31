A laser show at Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, to mark the New Year in Dubai.
New Year celebrations in Abu Dhabi.
Members of Flyboard Ireland take part in the Liffey Lights Moment - Matinee in Dublin's city centre as part of the city's New Year celebrations.
Filipino revelers watch as fireworks light up the sky to welcome the New Year at the seaside Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines.
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbor to celebrate the start of 2018 in Hong Kong on Monday.
Fireworks explode from the Sydney Harbor Bridge and the Sydney Opera House during the midnight fireworks display on on New Year's Day in Sydney, Australia.
A celebration in Beijing.
Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during new year's celebrations in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
People gather at India gate during new year celebrations in New Delhi.
North Koreans watch as fireworks explode as part of new year celebrations above the Taedong River as viewed from Kim Il Sung Square, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
A woman prays in front of lanterns to celebrate the new year at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul.
Fireworks frame the Lotte World Tower at the start of New Year's Day in Seoul.
Fireworks from the Sky Tower welcome in the new year in Auckland, New Zealand.