(GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP/Getty Images)

A laser show at Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, to mark the New Year in Dubai.

(NEZAR BALOUT / AFP/Getty Images)

New Year celebrations in Abu Dhabi.

(GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP/Getty Images)

A laser show at Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, to mark the New Year in Dubai.

(Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Members of Flyboard Ireland take part in the Liffey Lights Moment - Matinee in Dublin's city centre as part of the city's New Year celebrations.

(Bullit Marquez / Associated Press)

Filipino revelers watch as fireworks light up the sky to welcome the New Year at the seaside Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines.

(Kin Cheung Associated Press)

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbor to celebrate the start of 2018 in Hong Kong on Monday.

(Scott Barbour / Getty Images)

Fireworks explode from the Sydney Harbor Bridge and the Sydney Opera House during the midnight fireworks display on on New Year's Day in Sydney, Australia.

(DALE DE LA REY / AFP/Getty Images)

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbor during new year celebrations in Hong Kong.

(Lintao Zhang / Getty Images)

A celebration in Beijing.

(Lintao Zhang / Getty Images)

Welcoming the new year in Beijing.

(David Moir / AP)

Fireworks explode over the Opera House during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia on Sunday.

(Ulet Ifansasti / Getty)

Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during new year's celebrations in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

(DOMINIQUE FAGET / AFP/Getty Images)

People gather at India gate during new year celebrations in New Delhi.

(Jon Chol Jin / AP)

North Koreans watch as fireworks explode as part of new year celebrations above the Taedong River as viewed from Kim Il Sung Square, in Pyongyang, North Korea.

(Ahn Young-joon / AP)

A woman prays in front of lanterns to celebrate the new year at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul.

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Fireworks frame the Lotte World Tower at the start of New Year's Day in Seoul.

(Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Fireworks from the Sky Tower welcome in the new year in Auckland, New Zealand.