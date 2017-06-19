Otto Warmbier, the American released by North Korea last week, has died

Otto Warmbier, an American college student who was in a coma when he was released by North Korea, has died in Ohio. He was 22.

His family said in a statement that Warmbier died Monday afternoon.

The family thanked the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treating him but said, “Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today.”

Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor in North Korea, convicted of subversion after he tearfully confessed he had tried to steal a propaganda banner.

Held for more than 17 months, the University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea last week. Doctors said he returned with severe brain damage, but it wasn't clear what caused it.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.