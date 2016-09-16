Bombing in northwest Pakistan mosque kills 14, wounds 25

A government official says a suicide bombing in a mosque in northwest Pakistan has killed at least 14 worshipers and wounded 25.

Government administrator Naveed Akbar says the attack took place Friday in the village of Ambar in Pakistan's Mohmand tribal region.

He says rescuers are taking the dead and wounded to nearby hospitals.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The region was considered a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban until 2014, when the military launched a major operation in Pakistan's tribal regions bordering Afghanistan, evicting and killing large numbers of insurgents.

However, violence has continued in some of the tribal regions.

