So who are the Russian oligarchs slapped with U.S. sanctions? For starters, they're billionaires

Viktor Vekselberg, 60, is an aluminum magnate who Forbes estimates is worth $14.6 billion. He made his fortune in the 1990s and has close ties to Deripaska and other Russian oligarchs. He is the chairman of Renova, an investment group which has stakes in Rusal, the Russian aluminum giant also placed on Friday's sanctions list. His owns an extensive, world-class art collection and once bought nine Faberge eggs worth $100 million from the Forbes family.