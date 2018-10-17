Explosive device kills 10 and injures dozens at college in Crimea

An explosive device killed 10 people and injured at least 50 others at a vocational college in Crimea on Wednesday in what Russian officials called a possible terrorist attack.
The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement that the blast at the college, in the city of Kerch in eastern Crimea, was caused by an unidentified explosive device.
The committee's spokesman, Andrei Przhezdomsky, said sappers are inspecting the building for other explosive devices.
The Tass news agency, quoting local ombudswoman Lyudmila Lubina, reported that most of the victims were students.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that officials are looking into a possible terrorist attack. He did not elaborate.
Emergency officials earlier said that the blast was caused by a gas canister explosion.
The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, and Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova headed to the area to coordinate assistance to those injured.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that triggered Western sanctions.