'Occupied' Sao Paulo high-rise erupts in flames and collapses; at least 1 dead

The fire was in an area known as "Centro," which is Sao Paulo's historic downtown. It began emptying out in the 1970s and 1980s after several fires broke out and another business district developed. These days, the neighborhood is on the cusp of a comeback and is equal parts dilapidated and edgy. Several city administrations have led campaigns aimed at beautifying and redeveloping the area, which now hosts most of the city's homeless people and has numerous blocks occupied by crack addicts.