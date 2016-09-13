Israel's Shimon Peres hospitalized after stroke, spokeswoman says

Former Israeli President Shimon Peres suffered a stroke Tuesday and was rushed to a hospital.

His office said the 93-year-old has been sedated and placed on a respirator and is expected to undergo a CT scan.

Israeli TV stations reported that Peres was suffering bleeding in the brain, and they described the stroke as serious.

Early this year, Peres was twice hospitalized for heart problems but quickly released.

Peres has held virtually every senior political office in Israel over a seven-decade career, including three terms as prime minister as well as stints as foreign minister and finance minister.

He won the 1994 Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an interim peace agreement with the Palestinians. As president, a largely ceremonial office, he cultivated an image as the country's elder statesman and became a popular fixture at international conferences such as the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Peres has remained active since completing his seven-year term as president in 2014 and is one of the country's most popular public figures. He often hosts public events at his peace center, bringing together Arabs and Jews in efforts to promote peace and coexistence.

In a message posted on Facebook, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished Peres a speedy recovery. "Shimon, we love you and the entire nation wishes you get well," he said.

Q&A with former Israeli President Shimon Peres Former Israeli President Shimon Peres visits Los Angeles in 2015 and sits down with Times staff writer Alexandra Zavis to discuss President Obama's relationship with Israel and peace in the Middle East.

