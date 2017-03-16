Somali pirates who seized oil tanker release it without conditions, officials say

A Somali official says pirates who seized a Comoros-flagged oil tanker have released the ship without conditions.

Security official Ahmed Mohamed tells the Associated Press the pirates have disembarked the ship, which is now heading to Bosaso port, the region's commercial hub.

He says the release occurred after negotiations by local elders and local officials with the pirates, who seized the tanker Monday.

Naval forces and the pirates clashed earlier Thursday.

The hijacking of the Aris 13 was the first such seizure of a large commercial vessel off Somalia since 2012.

