South African parliament's no-confidence vote on President Jacob Zuma fails in secret ballot

A motion of no confidence in South African President Jacob Zuma has failed in parliament after months of growing anger over alleged corruption and a sinking economy.

Zuma had survived six previous attempts to unseat him in parliament, but this was the first to be held by secret ballot. Opposition parties had hoped it would encourage disgruntled legislators with the ruling African National Congress party to vote against Zuma, who has faced numerous allegations of graft while South Africa's economy has fallen into recession.

Zuma's term continues until elections in 2019. The ANC is expected to replace him as party leader at its meeting in December.