In Spain's new 17-member Cabinet under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, 11 ministers are women

“In ten days, we have changed the government. We have women Ministers in positions like Justice, Interior, Economy,” tweeted sociologist Soledad Murillo, who was Spain’s secretary-general of equality and a member of the United Nations’ Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women. “And if that weren’t enough, Sol Gallego is director of El Pais. CONGRATULATIONS to those who have fought to democratize public space, thanks to #feminismo.”