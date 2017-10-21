Spanish prime minister seeks Senate backing to take over Catalonia government

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced Saturday he plans to fire the Catalan president, take over the regional government and force elections in the separatist-led region within six months.

After a 2 1/2-hour special Cabinet session, Rajoy said the central government in Madrid would assume all duties of the regional administration in Catalonia, in line with Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution — pending Spanish Senate approval.

“The government had to enforce Article 155. It wasn’t our desire, nor our intention. It never was,” Rajoy told reporters in Madrid. “But in this situation, no government of any democratic country can accept that the law is ignored.”

Rajoy’s conservatives hold an absolute majority in the Spanish Senate, where a vote on the measures is expected late next week.

Moments after Rajoy’s 20-minute speech, people emerged onto balconies across the Catalan capital of Barcelona, clanging pots and pans together in a chorus of dissent. Protesters began gathering in Catalan city squares.

Aides to Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont said he planned to attend rallies in Barcelona later Saturday and would speak to the nation after nightfall.

A Cabinet document sent to the Senate, a copy of which was obtained by The Times, said Rajoy’s government also would take full control over the Catalan regional police force, known as the Mossos, and the Catalan public broadcaster, TV3. The Catalan parliament would be allowed to continue to meet, but lawmakers were barred from appointing a new regional president or passing any new laws without approval by the central government, the document said.

Rajoy said he was not revoking Catalonia’s autonomy, but rather “restoring normality and coexistence.”

He appealed to companies to halt an exodus from the northeast region. Dozens of Catalan banks and other businesses have relocated to other Spanish regions, or have indicated they would do so, if Catalonia breaks away from Spain and thus the European Union.

Rajoy reminded Catalans that the whole country has just emerged from a punishing economic recession.

“Economic recuperation today in Catalonia is in danger — in evident danger — because of the capricious and unilateral decisions of [separatist leaders] there,” Rajoy said.

With 7.5 million residents, Catalonia is Spain’s economic engine, contributing about a fifth of Spain’s total gross domestic product and more than a quarter of exports. Its economy is larger than that of Portugal or Finland.

The long-simmering secession issue escalated into a crisis this month when regional government officials held a disputed independence referendum on Oct. 1. The result was strongly in favor of independence, and regional officials declared they had authority to separate from Spain, triggering the current showdown.

Article 155 has never been invoked in Spain’s 39-year democratic history. The 1978 constitution sought to reverse the centralized power of dictator Francisco Franco, who died in 1975. The survival of Spain’s young democracy was believed to rest on that devolution of powers.

Rajoy would reverse that in Catalonia.

Two of the three main opposition parties in Spain’s national parliament have said they support Rajoy’s crackdown on Catalan separatists. But in the northern Basque region, a spokesman for the Basque Nationalist Party tweeted Saturday that Rajoy’s “lax and abusive" use of Article 155 “sets a dangerous precedent.”

Frayer is a special correspondent.

UPDATES:

7:30 a.m.: This article was updated throughout with staff reporting.

This article was originally published at 6:45 a.m.