Swedish far-right is on the rise in national elections

The Sweden Democrats’ gains — they received just 13% of the vote in 2014 — come after they refocused their campaign largely on issues of law and order, a topic that has played a central role in Swedish politics since the 2015-16 refugee crisis in Europe. Sweden took in the highest per capita number of refugees in Europe: In this country of just under 10 million, more than 160,000 arrived in 2015 alone.