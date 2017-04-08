Swedish authorities say truck attack suspect held

Swedish police say they believe they have arrested the driver of a hijacked beer truck that killed four people and injured 15 others on a busy street in the Swedish capital.

"Yes, it is correct, it is likely him," police spokesman Lars Bystrom told the Associated Press on Saturday. He declined to comment on Swedish media reports that the suspect is a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s attack.

Earlier, prosecutor Hans Ihrman said a person had been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" and should face a pretrial custody hearing before Tuesday afternoon or be released.

Bystrom would not confirm or deny media reports that police had found a bag containing explosives in truck. "We do not comment on what we have seized," he said.

Stockholm's Karolinska hospital said six of those injured in the attack had been released and eight adults and one child were still in the hospital.

Government offices were flying flags at half-staff to honor the victims.