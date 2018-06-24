Erdogan wins reelection as Turkey's president, claims expanded powers

Erdogan will now be able to run for at least two more five-year terms and has the right to appoint Cabinet ministers, vice presidents and many of the country’s top judges. Erdogan will also be able to legislate issues that do not infringe on fundamental rights of individuals, in much the same manner as Parliament can. Parliament could overturn those decrees as well as exercise a handful of other checks to counter Erdogan, but that is unlikely if his own party controls the legislative body.