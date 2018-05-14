Syrian forces battling Assad seek unity through the National Army

In 2014, Afisi's son, a commander in a rebel brigade in the Idlib countryside, was kidnapped and held for nearly two years by the former Al Nusra Front, an Al Qaeda-affiliated rebel faction now known as the Organization for the Liberation of Syria. Al Nusra killed hundreds of rebels from U.S.-backed factions such as Afisi's 51st Brigade and went on a kidnapping and killing rampage targeting activists and civilians who served in local councils set up to administer the rebel-held area.