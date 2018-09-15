Ferocious typhoon plows through northern Philippines

The typhoon made landfall before dawn in the coastal town of Baggao in Cagayan province on the northern tip of Luzon island, a breadbasket of flood-prone rice plains and mountain provinces often hit by landslides. More than 5 million people were at risk from the storm, which the Hawaii-based Joint Typhoon Warning Center downgraded from a super typhoon but still producing powerful winds and gusts equivalent to a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane.