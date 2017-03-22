British Parliament on lockdown after assailant stabs officer

Britain's Parliament was on lockdown Wednesday after an assailant stabbed an officer, then was shot by police, officials said. London Police also said officers were called to an incident on Westminster Bridge nearby.

It was not clear exactly what happened or how many people were injured. On the bridge, witnesses said a vehicle struck several people, and photos showed a car plowed into railings. Witnesses in Parliament reported hearing sounds like gunfire.

David Lidington, leader of the House of Commons, made a statement to colleagues that was broadcast on Parliament’s live video feed.

Lidington told colleagues he had “very limited knowledge” but wanted to share what he could confirm.

"There has been a serious incident within the estate,” the conservative politician said. “It seems that a police officer has been stabbed, that the alleged assailant has been shot by police. There are also reports of further violent incidents within the vicinity of the palace of Westminster."

Lindington cautioned it was premature to speculate about those incidents since they had not been confirmed by police.

Britain's MI5 said it was too early to say if the incident is terrorism-related.

Lidington had suspended the session as police responded to an incident.

Journalists at the Parliament building said they were told to stay in their offices.

George Eaton, a journalist with the New Statesman, said that from the window of Parliament's Press Gallery, he saw police shoot a man who charged at officers.

“A large crowd was seen fleeing the man before he entered the parliamentary estate,” he wrote on the publication's website. “After several officers evaded him he was swiftly shot by armed police.”

The Press Association news agency reported that two people were seen lying within the grounds of Parliament.

Police had no immediate confirmation.

