Vatican asks U.S. bishops not to vote on their proposals to address sexual abuse

"There may be a temptation on the part of some to relinquish responsibility for reform to others from ourselves, as if we were no longer capable of reforming or trusting ourselves," said Pierre, who seemed to refer obliquely to both the bishops' now-tabled proposal to establish a lay commission capable of investigating bishops' misconduct, and also the more than dozen U.S. states' ongoing criminal and civil investigations into crimes committed by priests. "Assistance is both welcome and necessary, and surely collaboration with the laity is essential. However, the responsibility as bishops of this Catholic Church is ours."