42 dead in air attack on refugee boat near Yemen

A top official with the U.N.'s migration agency says 42 bodies have been recovered following a military attack on a boat carrying refugees off the Yemeni coast.

Mohammed Abdiker, emergencies director at the International Organization for Migration in Geneva, says various survivors provided "conflicting messages" about whether the attack came from a military vessel or an attack helicopter that had taken off from the vessel.

Abdiker said Friday the attack at around 3 a.m. was "totally unacceptable" and that responsible combatants should have checked who was aboard the boat "before firing on it."

He said about 75 men and 15 women who survived the attack were taken to detention centers, and some bodies were laid in a fish market in the town of Hodeida because of a lack of space in mortuaries.

ALSO

New Zealand police fatally shoot airport security dog

U.S. military denies airstrike hit mosque in Syria, following reports of dozens killed

Somali pirates who seized oil tanker release it without conditions, officials say