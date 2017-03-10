Holi | Festival of Colors

Holi, the popular Hindu spring festival of colors, is observed in India at the end of the winter season on the last full moon of the lunar month, and will be celebrated on March 13 this year.





(Manish Swarup / Associated Press)

An Indian widow smeared with colors covers her face during Holi celebrations, the arrival of spring festival, at the Gopinath temple in Vrindavan, India.

(NARINDER NANU / AFP / Getty Images)

Indian students celebrate the Holi festival with coloured powder at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, India.

(HARISHH TYAGI / EPA)

Indian widows participate in a celebration of the Holi festival in Vrindavan, India. Thousands of Hindu widows, shunned and ignored by their own families, marked the Hindu spring Festival of Colors in a event organized by Indian NGO Sulabh International.

(Manish Swarup / Associated Press)

Locals and Indian Hindu widows throw flower petals and colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Gopinath temple in Vrindavan, India.

v(Manish Swarup / Associated Press)

A Hindu devotees prays inside Banke Bihari temple during Holi festival celebrations in Vrindavan, India.

(NARINDER NANU / AFP / Getty Images)

Indian students take a selfie as they celebrate the Holi festival with colored powder at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, India.

(DOMINIQUE FAGET / AFP / Getty Images)

An Indian widow dances during celebrations for Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Vrindavan, India.

(SANJEEV GUPTA / EPA)

Indian college students take part in the Holi festival celebrations in Bhopal, India.

(SANJEEV GUPTA / EPA)

Indian college students play with powdered color as they take part in Holi festival celebrations in Bhopal, India.

(DIVYAKANT SOLANKI / EPA)

Indian children with faces smeared with powdered colors during Holi Festival celebrations near Mumbai, India,