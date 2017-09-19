North Korea, Iran and the mass flight of minority Muslims from Myanmar are a few of the bigger challenges that await more than 100 heads of state and government as the annual United Nations General Assembly gears up in New York.
What's happening:
- President Trump: In his first address before the General Assembly, Trump threatened to 'destroy North Korea' and called Kim Jong Un 'Rocket Man' | Read his full remarks here
- U.N. reform: The United States sponsored an event Monday on reforming the 193-member world body. Trump has been critical of the U.N. and has promised to cut the U.S. contribution to its budget.
- Hurricane Irma: Devastation caused by the storm was on the agenda Monday.
- Climate change: California Gov. Jerry Brown is touting the steps that states, cities and businesses can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions after Trump announced that the U.S. will pull out of an agreement to fight global warming.
- Terrorism: Several events are on the agenda, including a meeting Monday hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron with leaders of five African nations — Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad — seeking to assemble a 5,000-strong force to fight the growing threat from extremists in the vast Sahel region.
- Cyber-terrorism: A side event co-hosted by Britain, France and Italy on “Preventing Terrorist Use of the Internet” will be attended by senior representatives of major social media companies on Wednesday.
- Peacekeeping: The Security Council is holding a high-level meeting Wednesday on U.N. peacekeeping operations, which cost nearly $8 billion a year.
Human Rights Watch calls for U. N. General Assembly to condemn Myanmar's military in Rohingya crisis
|Shashank Bengali
Human Rights Watch on Tuesday called for the U.N. General Assembly to condemn the Myanmar military campaign against the country’s Rohingya Muslim population and urged the U.N. Security Council to impose sanctions and an arms embargo against the army.
More than 400,000 Rohingya have escaped Myanmar, also known as Burma, into Bangladesh since the military responded to an Aug. 25 insurgent attack by carrying out deadly operations in the western state of Rakhine, human rights groups said. The military has shot civilians as they fled and burned Rohingya villages to the ground.
The situation in Myanmar, a mostly Buddhist country, has generated criticism of the governing party’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who addressed the crisis publicly for the first time Tuesday in a nationally televised speech from the capital, Naypyitaw. She said the government wanted to find out why the exodus was happening.
Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient who led the opposition to the nation’s former military leaders, also defended the military and accused the international community of overlooking other challenges facing the country.
The government views members of the ethnic and religious minority as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and not among the dozens of national ethnicities officially recognized by Myanmar. Rohingya activists say many families have lived in Myanmar for years.
The U.N. General Assembly is meeting in New York this week.