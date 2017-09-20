If Japan has any qualms about President Trump’s confrontational rhetoric toward North Korea, its leader isn’t letting on.

“We consistently support the stance of the United States that all options are on the table,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, five days after North Korea sent a ballistic missile streaking above the Japanese archipelago — the second such overflight in less than three weeks.

Abe, speaking a day after Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea if necessary to defend the United States or its allies, declared that the North’s mercurial leader, Kim Jong Un, is a greater menace than ever.

“The gravity of this threat is unprecedented,” Abe told the world body. “It is indisputably a matter of urgency.”

He said Kim had a tendency to “dismiss with a smirk” outside efforts to rein in the North’s nuclear and missile programs, and cited the North’s history of “deceiving us and buying time.”

“It was absolutely not a lack of dialogue that gave rise to this situation,” Abe said in remarks devoted almost entirely to the North Korean threat.

Calling for international solidarity, the Japanese leader warned that “there is not much time left” to defuse the North Korean threat.

Kim has singled out U.S. ally Japan for frequent apocalyptic threats. Last week, North Korea threatened to "sink" the Japanese islands, saying Japan "no longer needed to exist near us."