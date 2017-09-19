North Korea, Iran and the mass flight of minority Muslims from Myanmar are a few of the bigger challenges that await more than 100 heads of state and government as the annual United Nations General Assembly gears up in New York.
What's happening:
- President Trump: In his first address before the General Assembly, Trump threatened to 'destroy North Korea' and called Kim Jong Un 'Rocket Man' | Read his full remarks here
- U.N. reform: The United States sponsored an event Monday on reforming the 193-member world body. Trump has been critical of the U.N. and has promised to cut the U.S. contribution to its budget.
- Hurricane Irma: Devastation caused by the storm was on the agenda Monday.
- Climate change: California Gov. Jerry Brown is touting the steps that states, cities and businesses can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions after Trump announced that the U.S. will pull out of an agreement to fight global warming.
- Terrorism: Several events are on the agenda, including a meeting Monday hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron with leaders of five African nations — Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad — seeking to assemble a 5,000-strong force to fight the growing threat from extremists in the vast Sahel region.
- Cyber-terrorism: A side event co-hosted by Britain, France and Italy on “Preventing Terrorist Use of the Internet” will be attended by senior representatives of major social media companies on Wednesday.
- Peacekeeping: The Security Council is holding a high-level meeting Wednesday on U.N. peacekeeping operations, which cost nearly $8 billion a year.
Netanyahu to UN: Iran is a menace and nuclear deal a mistake
|Laura King
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had little to say about prospects for peace with the Palestinians – but plenty to say about the Iran nuclear accord, which he vehemently opposes.
Netanyahu, addressing the General Assembly on its opening day Tuesday, called Iran’s nuclear ambitions a “dark shadow” and said its rulers “vow to destroy my country.” That echoed rhetoric employed a short time earlier by President Trump, who called Iran’s government a “reckless regime” and suggested the landmark 2015 accord would be revisited.
Calling yet again for the scrapping of the pact between Iran and six world powers, Netanyahu said the nuclear deal “doesn’t block Iran’s path to the bomb, but actually paves it.”
“Change it, or cancel it. Fix it, or nix it,” the Israeli leader challenged. “Nixing the deal means restoring massive pressure on Iran, including crippling sanctions, until Iran fully dismantles its nuclear weapons capability.”
After discussing the Iranian nuclear accord at length, Netanyahu did refer briefly to Israel’s hopes for “peace with all our Arab neighbors, including the Palestinians.”
He said he considered Trump an ally in that effort, adding: “Together we can seize the opportunities for peace, and together we can confront the great dangers of Iran.”
Netanyahu has made clear he does not consider the General Assembly a forum friendly to Israel, and he was critical of actions including last December’s Security Council resolution condemning Jewish settlement-building.
Immediately before the Israeli leader spoke, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the Palestinian question the “gaping wound of the world” and called for a halt to settlement activity.